Gendered Language: A Call for Change by Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh calls for societal change by eliminating gendered language that demeans women. He advocates for equal responsibility and security for women across sectors and emphasizes that significant change stems from mindset shifts at home and in everyday conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:21 IST
  • India

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology Minister, has made a stirring call for societal reform by urging the abandonment of gendered insults. Speaking at the Mahanadu 2025 conclave, he emphasized the importance of providing women with equal responsibility and security across all sectors.

Lokesh highlighted derogatory phrases such as "don't cry like a girl" and "have you worn bangles?" as remnants of outdated norms that obstruct social advancement. He pointed out that while laws are essential, genuine transformation begins at home, with changes in mindset and routine language.

The minister made a heartfelt plea for collective action towards fostering respect and equality, underlining that only by eradicating such discriminatory language can society achieve meaningful progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

