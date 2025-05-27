Gendered Language: A Call for Change by Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology Minister, has made a stirring call for societal reform by urging the abandonment of gendered insults. Speaking at the Mahanadu 2025 conclave, he emphasized the importance of providing women with equal responsibility and security across all sectors.

Lokesh highlighted derogatory phrases such as "don't cry like a girl" and "have you worn bangles?" as remnants of outdated norms that obstruct social advancement. He pointed out that while laws are essential, genuine transformation begins at home, with changes in mindset and routine language.

The minister made a heartfelt plea for collective action towards fostering respect and equality, underlining that only by eradicating such discriminatory language can society achieve meaningful progress.

