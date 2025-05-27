Uttarakhand Celebrates the First Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the inaugural Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025 in Tehri, emphasizing the importance of festivals in preserving cultural heritage. During the festival, Dhami highlighted India's economic progress and cultural initiatives, and echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ceremonially commenced the first-ever Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025 in Tehri on Tuesday, fostering cultural enrichment.
Amid the festivities, Dhami paid respects at the Ghantakarna temple, advocating for the state's prosperity and honoring the legacy of Belmati Chauhan. In his address, he noted the festival's role in bolstering cultural traditions.
The Chief Minister connected the cultural initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader developmental vision for India. He underscored recent economic advancements under Modi's leadership and reiterated his commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
