Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates the First Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the inaugural Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025 in Tehri, emphasizing the importance of festivals in preserving cultural heritage. During the festival, Dhami highlighted India's economic progress and cultural initiatives, and echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:05 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates the First Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ceremonially commenced the first-ever Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025 in Tehri on Tuesday, fostering cultural enrichment.

Amid the festivities, Dhami paid respects at the Ghantakarna temple, advocating for the state's prosperity and honoring the legacy of Belmati Chauhan. In his address, he noted the festival's role in bolstering cultural traditions.

The Chief Minister connected the cultural initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader developmental vision for India. He underscored recent economic advancements under Modi's leadership and reiterated his commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025