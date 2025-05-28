Trump to Pardon Chrisleys Amid Tax Evasion Scandal

In a move drawing significant attention, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to issue pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their roles on the reality television show 'Chrisley Knows Best.'

The couple faced legal challenges after being found guilty in 2022 of federal charges related to tax evasion and defrauding community banks. Initially, Todd Chrisley received a 12-year prison sentence while Julie was sentenced to seven years, though these terms were later shortened according to various media reports.

The pardon comes after substantial advocacy efforts by the Chrisley family, highlighted by a recent interview with their daughter Savannah on a program hosted by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. President Trump conveyed optimism about the imminent release of the couple, remarking on the potential for their freedom as early as the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)