Trump to Pardon Chrisleys Amid Tax Evasion Scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV show 'Chrisley Knows Best.' They were convicted in 2022 on federal charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. The pardon comes amid efforts by the Chrisleys' family and media outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move drawing significant attention, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to issue pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their roles on the reality television show 'Chrisley Knows Best.'

The couple faced legal challenges after being found guilty in 2022 of federal charges related to tax evasion and defrauding community banks. Initially, Todd Chrisley received a 12-year prison sentence while Julie was sentenced to seven years, though these terms were later shortened according to various media reports.

The pardon comes after substantial advocacy efforts by the Chrisley family, highlighted by a recent interview with their daughter Savannah on a program hosted by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. President Trump conveyed optimism about the imminent release of the couple, remarking on the potential for their freedom as early as the following day.

