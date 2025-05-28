Left Menu

Tributes to NTR: A Legacy of Self-respect and Reform

The Telugu Desam Party honored its founder, NT Rama Rao, during the Mahanadu conclave on his 102nd birth anniversary. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded NTR's contributions to democracy and the self-respect of Telugu people, emphasizing the party's commitment to his visionary goals for an egalitarian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
NT Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party celebrated the legacy of its revered founder, NT Rama Rao, on his 102nd birth anniversary, during the Mahanadu annual conclave.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tribute to NTR's life-size statue, with a host of party leaders joining him on stage.

In a moving statement on social media platform X, Naidu praised NTR as a social reformer who significantly elevated the self-esteem of Telugu people and redefined democratic ideals.

