Tributes to NTR: A Legacy of Self-respect and Reform
The Telugu Desam Party honored its founder, NT Rama Rao, during the Mahanadu conclave on his 102nd birth anniversary. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded NTR's contributions to democracy and the self-respect of Telugu people, emphasizing the party's commitment to his visionary goals for an egalitarian society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
India
- India
The Telugu Desam Party celebrated the legacy of its revered founder, NT Rama Rao, on his 102nd birth anniversary, during the Mahanadu annual conclave.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tribute to NTR's life-size statue, with a host of party leaders joining him on stage.
In a moving statement on social media platform X, Naidu praised NTR as a social reformer who significantly elevated the self-esteem of Telugu people and redefined democratic ideals.
