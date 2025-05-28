India's Travel Aspirations Soar

A new report by Thomas Cook India highlights the evolving travel habits of Indians, with a strong inclination towards experiential and event-oriented trips such as icebreaker cruises, music concerts, and wildlife safaris.

According to the survey, 85% of respondents plan to travel more frequently by 2025, with 84% willing to increase their travel budget by 20 to 50%. Simplified visa processes are boosting destination choices, making nations offering e-visa or visa-on-arrival more attractive.

Europe tops the list of preferred international destinations, with Switzerland, France, Austria, and Germany leading the way. Social media, OTT platforms, and movies continue to significantly influence travel decisions, embedding travel as a crucial part of the Indian lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)