Symbolic Gift in Uttar Pradesh's Mass Wedding Scheme

Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, announced that brides under the state's mass wedding scheme will receive a 'sindoor daani'. This initiative, part of the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, symbolizes marriage and reflects the state's traditional commitment while highlighting recent increases in financial aid to couples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:17 IST
In a move to uphold tradition and support women's dignity, Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, announced that brides participating in the state's mass wedding scheme will receive a 'sindoor daani', a symbol of marriage.

The decision comes alongside the increased financial assistance provided to couples under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now, couples receive Rs 1 lakh, up from the previous Rs 51,000, alongside other gifts.

Minister Arun highlighted the success of the symbolic 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, crediting their governance with India's rise as a significant global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

