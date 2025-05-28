Left Menu

Dino Morea Under Scrutiny in Mithi River Desilting Scam: EOW Probes Financial Links

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has been questioned in the ongoing investigation of the Mithi River desilting scam. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is scrutinizing financial transactions linking Morea to key suspects. A forensic audit is ongoing, while Morea has not been formally accused yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:52 IST
Dino Morea (Photo/Instagram/@thedinomorea). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Dino Morea is under scrutiny for his role in the Mithi River desilting scam as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) intensifies its investigation. After seven hours of questioning on the second day, sources reveal a financial trail linking Morea to key suspects, leading investigators to dig deeper into possible money laundering activities.

Officials report that Morea's financial dealings span from 2018 to 2021, allegedly connecting him to the Joshi and Kadam families, who are central figures in the scam. Despite no formal ties with the companies under investigation, bank records indicate that Morea is involved in crucial financial transactions.

The investigation has taken a forensic approach, scrutinizing documents and bank accounts linked to companies like UBO Rides and Vodar India Ltd, which reportedly share ties with the accused Kadam-Joshi duo. Although Morea is not yet named as a formal suspect, the ongoing probe, accompanied by a detailed financial audit, aims to unravel the full extent of the alleged fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

