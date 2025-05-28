Real-life 'Drishyam': Plot to Fake Death Unraveled in Gujarat

In a chilling plot reminiscent of a crime thriller, a woman and her lover murdered a man in Gujarat's Patan district, intending to pass off the body as hers. Their inspiration? The popular movie 'Drishyam'.

The couple, Geeta Ahir (22) and Bharat Ahir (21), were apprehended at Palanpur railway station. They allegedly killed a middle-aged nomad, 56-year-old Harjibhai Solanki, to stage Geeta's death, aiming to start anew together.

The local police unraveled the scheme after discovering inconsistencies at the crime scene, leading to their swift arrest. This grim episode highlights how art can sometimes manipulate life in unforeseen ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)