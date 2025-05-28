Left Menu

Real-life 'Drishyam': Plot to Fake Death Unraveled in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Patan district, a couple, inspired by the movie 'Drishyam', attempted to fake the woman's death by murdering a man and dressing his body in her clothes. The plot unraveled when the body was identified as a male, leading to the arrest of Geeta Ahir and her lover Bharat Ahir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling plot reminiscent of a crime thriller, a woman and her lover murdered a man in Gujarat's Patan district, intending to pass off the body as hers. Their inspiration? The popular movie 'Drishyam'.

The couple, Geeta Ahir (22) and Bharat Ahir (21), were apprehended at Palanpur railway station. They allegedly killed a middle-aged nomad, 56-year-old Harjibhai Solanki, to stage Geeta's death, aiming to start anew together.

The local police unraveled the scheme after discovering inconsistencies at the crime scene, leading to their swift arrest. This grim episode highlights how art can sometimes manipulate life in unforeseen ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

