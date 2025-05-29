Huma Qureshi's Visit Sparks Hope for Jammu Tourism Revival

Huma Qureshi, renowned actress, recently extended her condolences to the family of a senior government official who was killed in tragic shelling by Pakistan. Her visit is part of a broader tourism initiative in Jammu.

Organized by the Directorate of Tourism, these celebrity visits aim to restore tourism confidence and support both the Armed Forces and local civilians. Qureshi's presence in Jammu emphasizes peace, resilience, and hope.

During her interaction with hotel and restaurant stakeholders, Qureshi was asked to advertise Jammu's scenic beauty and culture on her platforms. She pledged to attract more artists to the area, underscoring the region's vibrancy and hospitality.