Huma Qureshi's Visit Sparks Hope for Jammu Tourism Revival

Actress Huma Qureshi visited the bereaved family of a government official and participated in initiatives to boost tourism in Jammu. Her visit aims to show solidarity with locals and promote the region as a tourist destination. She also vowed to bring more celebrities to Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:29 IST
Huma Qureshi
  • Country:
  • India

Huma Qureshi, renowned actress, recently extended her condolences to the family of a senior government official who was killed in tragic shelling by Pakistan. Her visit is part of a broader tourism initiative in Jammu.

Organized by the Directorate of Tourism, these celebrity visits aim to restore tourism confidence and support both the Armed Forces and local civilians. Qureshi's presence in Jammu emphasizes peace, resilience, and hope.

During her interaction with hotel and restaurant stakeholders, Qureshi was asked to advertise Jammu's scenic beauty and culture on her platforms. She pledged to attract more artists to the area, underscoring the region's vibrancy and hospitality.

