Mystery Surrounds Death of Tigress in Panna Tiger Reserve
A tigress was found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve under suspicious circumstances, with possible causes being a territorial fight with another tiger. The carcass, of the 10-year-old tigress, was disposed of following guidelines. Surveillance has been heightened to monitor other wildlife conditions.
- Country:
- India
The death of a tigress under mysterious circumstances has sparked concerns at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The incident was confirmed by a senior forest official on Thursday.
The tigress, estimated to be about 10 years old, was discovered lifeless in the Umarjhala beat of the reserve. Divisional Forest Officer Garvit Gangwar stated that the cause of death remains unclear.
Initial observations suggest that the tigress might have perished following a conflict with another tiger. Following a post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of according to established protocols. The incident has prompted an increase in surveillance, with additional attention on the condition of other wild animals within the reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
