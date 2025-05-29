Honoring the Legacy of Guru Arjan Dev
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urges people to follow the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru. On the guru's martyrdom day, he emphasized the guru's sacrifice for humanism, secularism, and unity. Kataria highlighted the guru's inspirational influence on current and future generations.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has urged the public to adhere to the teachings and example set by Guru Arjan Dev, the revered fifth Sikh Guru.
On the occasion of Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day, Kataria, who also serves as the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, highlighted the guru's ultimate sacrifice in upholding the principles of humanism, secularism, and global unity.
In a heartfelt message, the governor emphasized that the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev will continue to inspire not only the present generation but also future ones.
