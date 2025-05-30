Left Menu

Empowering Women's Legacy: PM Modi Honors Ahilyabai Holkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The event will also see the inauguration of multiple projects, including the Indore Metro Super Priority Corridor, to promote women's empowerment and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:11 IST
Empowering Women's Legacy: PM Modi Honors Ahilyabai Holkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a massive women's empowerment event, the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan,' on May 31 in Bhopal. This gathering marks the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, known for her exemplary governance and contribution to culture and spirituality.

The PM will inaugurate various developmental projects, including the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro. He will also virtually open newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna. The corridor aims to enhance modern transportation in Indore, while the airports are set to boost connectivity and facilitate economic growth.

Besides honoring the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar with a commemorative stamp and coin, the event will recognize achievements in tribal and folk arts. Exhibits on governance and women empowerment will further celebrate Holkar's impact. Regional infrastructure projects for the upcoming 'Simhastha' pilgrimage will also commence, underscoring the day's historic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025