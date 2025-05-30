Empowering Women's Legacy: PM Modi Honors Ahilyabai Holkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a massive women's empowerment event, the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan,' on May 31 in Bhopal. This gathering marks the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, known for her exemplary governance and contribution to culture and spirituality.

The PM will inaugurate various developmental projects, including the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro. He will also virtually open newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna. The corridor aims to enhance modern transportation in Indore, while the airports are set to boost connectivity and facilitate economic growth.

Besides honoring the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar with a commemorative stamp and coin, the event will recognize achievements in tribal and folk arts. Exhibits on governance and women empowerment will further celebrate Holkar's impact. Regional infrastructure projects for the upcoming 'Simhastha' pilgrimage will also commence, underscoring the day's historic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)