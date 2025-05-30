Kamal Haasan's Controversial Kannada Remarks Stir Regional Tensions

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje condemned Kamal Haasan for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language, accusing the actor-turned-politician of seeking publicity and political gain through divisive statements.

Karandlaje, addressing reporters, criticized Haasan for forgetting his work and life connections in Karnataka, highlighting that his comments aimed to create rifts between linguistic communities.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce responded by threatening to block the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' unless he apologizes by May 30. Haasan, however, declined to apologize, asserting his commitment to law and his love for Karnataka.

