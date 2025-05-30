Campus Unveils Air Capsule Pro—A Step into the Future of Footwear
Campus Activewear launches the Air Capsule Pro, reflecting modern youth's dynamic lifestyle. This innovation offers versatility across daily activities, highlighted by a campaign featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The initiative aligns with Campus' strategy to maintain a leadership position in the sports and athleisure market through cutting-edge design and cultural insights.
Campus Activewear, a leading name in India's sports and athleisure sector, has launched the Air Capsule Pro. Designed for today's fast-paced lifestyle, the release redefines versatility in footwear, targeting the dynamic youth market.
At the campaign's heart lies actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose role encapsulates the brand's vision for seamless transitions between work, play, and social engagements. Chaturvedi's participation also includes lending his voice to the campaign anthem, adding a unique cultural edge to the initiative.
With a blend of aesthetics and functionality, this digital-first campaign aims to strengthen Campus' presence in the market, showcasing the Air Capsule Pro's ability to adapt effortlessly to a variety of day-to-day situations—reinforcing its mission to innovate and inspire.
