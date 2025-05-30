Kamal Haasan Stands Ground Amidst Language Controversy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan remains unapologetic about his controversial statement alleging that Kannada originated from Tamil. Despite facing backlash and boycott threats from pro-Kannada groups, Haasan asserts his belief in justice and genuine love for Karnataka.

The South Indian Artistes' Association has rallied behind Haasan, advocating for unity and criticizing the distortion of his words. They stress his long-standing commitment to welfare projects in Karnataka and highlight his role as a symbol of brotherhood.

Opposition in Karnataka has been growing against Haasan, yet he continues to stand firm. The Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce has threatened to ban his upcoming film, but Haasan emphasizes that love will ultimately prevail over division.

