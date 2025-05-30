Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Stands Ground Amidst Language Controversy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan refused to apologize for his statement that allegedly suggested Kannada language was derived from Tamil, amidst threats and opposition in Karnataka. Despite protests, the South Indian Artistes’ Association supports Haasan, urging unity and condemning misinformation. Haasan emphasizes his love for Karnataka and a commitment to law and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:33 IST
Kamal Haasan Stands Ground Amidst Language Controversy
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan remains unapologetic about his controversial statement alleging that Kannada originated from Tamil. Despite facing backlash and boycott threats from pro-Kannada groups, Haasan asserts his belief in justice and genuine love for Karnataka.

The South Indian Artistes' Association has rallied behind Haasan, advocating for unity and criticizing the distortion of his words. They stress his long-standing commitment to welfare projects in Karnataka and highlight his role as a symbol of brotherhood.

Opposition in Karnataka has been growing against Haasan, yet he continues to stand firm. The Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce has threatened to ban his upcoming film, but Haasan emphasizes that love will ultimately prevail over division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025