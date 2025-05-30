Karan Tacker: From TV Screens to Cannes Glamour

Karan Tacker's transformative journey from television screens to the glitzy red carpet of Cannes is a testament to his unwavering diligence and natural charisma. Renowned for his lead role in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', Tacker now finds himself as a celebrated figure, walking among cinema's elite.

In an exclusive conversation, Tacker candidly discussed the daunting challenge of being an outsider in the entertainment industry. Establishing connections proved tough, as he often found himself persistently knocking on doors to meet key industry players such as directors and producers.

Despite facing significant barriers transitioning from TV to films, Karan eventually secured a landmark role in the action thriller 'Special OPS.' His performance gained critical acclaim, especially sharing screen space with industry veterans. His perseverance paid off, culminating in a memorable debut at the Cannes Film Festival with his film 'Tanvi the Great.'

(With inputs from agencies.)