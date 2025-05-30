Tragedy Strikes in Rishikesh: Two Girls Drown in Ganga

In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor girls drowned in the Ganga river in the Dhalwala area of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Friday. Despite the swift efforts of local residents, the young victims could not be saved.

The State Disaster Response Force confirmed that a trio of girls from Shivlok Chowk in the IDPL area had visited the river for a swim. Unfortunately, their fun turned tragic as they encountered trouble in the water.

While a nearby bystander managed to rescue a ten-year-old named Anjali, the others, Neha, aged 13, and a second Anjali, aged 14, unfortunately lost their lives. SDRF officials, responding promptly to the distress call, successfully retrieved the bodies from the river.