Regal Indian Elegance Shines at Cannes 2025

Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers showcased India's artisanal heritage at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with a stunning Polki and emerald necklace worn by actress Neha Pendse. The piece combined vintage allure and modern elegance, highlighting Indian craftsmanship on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, India's rich heritage was brought to the forefront by one of its most trusted jewellery brands. Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers showcased a breathtaking Polki and emerald necklace worn by renowned actress Neha Pendse.

Neha graced the red carpet, her choice of jewellery melding vintage allure with modern sophistication. The handcrafted piece, inspired by royal heirlooms, featured bold Polki settings and lush emerald tones. It elegantly contrasted her contemporary couture, making a powerful statement about Indian craftsmanship in a global fashion arena.

With a legacy spanning over 115 years, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers continues to celebrate traditional Indian elegance, now brought to life at Cannes. The Polki and emerald set, now available in select showrooms across India, reaffirms their role as guardians of artisanal beauty on a world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

