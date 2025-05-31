Arun Kar's Remarkable Journey: From Cyclone Survivor to Sustainability Pioneer

Arun Kar, a native of Odisha, India, has recently been recognized with the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Samman at the House of Commons, British Parliament. His journey diverges from the typical startup success stories of immediate triumph, rooted instead in resilience and a steadfast focus on impact.

Raised in challenging circumstances, Kar's life was profoundly affected by the 1999 Super Cyclone. Surviving this disaster instilled in him a lifelong mission to create solutions benefiting both humanity and the environment. This mission took shape first in the Indian Army, where Kar honed leadership and accountability, setting the stage for his next ventures.

In 2016, Kar founded Xpertnest, a digital innovation firm, without external funding. Under his leadership, the company flourished, engaging in projects across smart city infrastructure, AgriTech, and cutting-edge technology platforms. Additionally, his venture Earthnest focuses on sustainable, plastic-free packaging. His net worth and success are defined by growth and integrity instead of immediate accolades.