Crowning Glory: Nandini Gupta Headlines Miss World Contest

Nandini Gupta is gearing up to represent India at the 72nd Miss World contest, which will take place at Hyderabad's Hitex Exhibition Centre. Gupta secured her position in the Top 40 by winning the Miss World Top Model event.

Gupta's journey to the beauty pageant stage was inspired by watching Aishwarya Rai in 'Devdas'. If successful, Gupta would be the seventh Indian to claim the Miss World title. The last Indian to win was Manushi Chillar in 2017.

The competition, set to be the talk of the town, features strong contenders like Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri and other challengers representing Jamaica, Namibia, and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, participants worldwide bring forward impactful societal projects, adding depth to their beauty and talent presentations.