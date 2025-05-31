Cinecitta's Comeback: Reviving Italy's Cinematic Glory Amid Tariff Tensions

Cinecitta, Europe's largest film studio situated in Rome, is spearheading efforts to re-establish Italy as a central figure in the global film industry with an ambitious expansion plan, despite looming U.S. tariff threats.

Backed by the EU's post-COVID Recovery Fund, Cinecitta's five-year plan aims to increase production capacity by 60% by 2026. CEO Manuela Cacciamani envisions Cinecitta operating at full throttle, setting high standards of excellence.

However, plans face uncertainty as U.S. tariffs, proposed by President Trump to favor American productions, threaten existing international film dynamics. Cinecitta, mindful of these developments, hopes for continued cooperation with the U.S., valuing Italy's competitive film tax credits.