Left Menu

Assault on Journalist Sparks Arrests in Mumbai

Video journalist Anil Shinde was assaulted in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. Four people were arrested after Shinde was hit on the head by a motorcyclist during a lane cutting altercation. The police quickly intervened, and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:04 IST
Assault on Journalist Sparks Arrests in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, a video journalist associated with a national news channel was assaulted on Saturday, leading to the arrest of four individuals, according to police statements.

Anil Shinde, the journalist in question, was on his way to work in Lower Parel when a motorcycle collided with him during a lane cutting attempt. This led to a heated exchange, during which the motorcyclist hit Shinde on the head with a stick.

After being attacked again with the help of three accomplices, Shinde called the police. Officers from N M Joshi Marg police station responded promptly and escorted him to a hospital. A case has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025