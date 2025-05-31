Assault on Journalist Sparks Arrests in Mumbai

In a startling incident in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, a video journalist associated with a national news channel was assaulted on Saturday, leading to the arrest of four individuals, according to police statements.

Anil Shinde, the journalist in question, was on his way to work in Lower Parel when a motorcycle collided with him during a lane cutting attempt. This led to a heated exchange, during which the motorcyclist hit Shinde on the head with a stick.

After being attacked again with the help of three accomplices, Shinde called the police. Officers from N M Joshi Marg police station responded promptly and escorted him to a hospital. A case has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)