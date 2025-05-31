Unni Mukundan Dismisses Assault Allegations as Fabricated
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan refutes assault claims, stating the allegations against him are fabricated. He insists he never assaulted Vipin Kumar, who isn't his manager. A video supports his denial, and he emphasizes his good relations with fellow actor Tovino Thomas, denying any ill intent toward him.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has dismissed allegations of assault as fabricated, emphasizing that the claims are baseless. The accusations were made by Vipin Kumar, who purported to be his manager, a claim Mukundan strongly refutes.
Mukundan explained that during an encounter with Kumar, initially aimed at clarifying rumors, tensions escalated resulting in an emotional exchange but no physical altercation. A video of the incident corroborates Mukundan's version of events, showing he maintained a respectful demeanor throughout.
Furthermore, Mukundan clarified his stance concerning his relationship with fellow actor Tovino Thomas, asserting no negative statements. The actor is currently facing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, despite maintaining innocence and insisting on the truth of his statements.
