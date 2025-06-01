Fadnavis Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, landed in Nashik on Sunday to spearhead planning efforts for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela set for 2027.

A crucial meeting involving seers from 13 akhadas and representatives from various agencies will lay the groundwork for the event's successful execution.

Fadnavis is also scheduled to participate in a program at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy at Nashik Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)