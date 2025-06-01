Fadnavis Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Maharashtra's CM, Devendra Fadnavis, arrives in Nashik to oversee preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Key representatives, including seers from 13 akhadas, will partake in the meeting. Fadnavis will also attend an event at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, landed in Nashik on Sunday to spearhead planning efforts for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela set for 2027.
A crucial meeting involving seers from 13 akhadas and representatives from various agencies will lay the groundwork for the event's successful execution.
Fadnavis is also scheduled to participate in a program at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy at Nashik Road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Simhastha
- Kumbh Mela
- Nashik
- 2027
- meeting
- akhadas
- MAHA
- engineering
- MEETRA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Strengthens Ties: Power and Transport Ministers Drive Sustainability at BRICS Meetings
Diplomatic Standoff: Hope for a Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting
Potential Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting Hinges on Diplomatic Agreements
Uttar Pradesh's Bold Step: Eradicating Child Labour by 2027
Bridging the Atlantic: Trade Talks Begin at Historic Meeting