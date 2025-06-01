Left Menu

Fadnavis Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations

Maharashtra's CM, Devendra Fadnavis, arrives in Nashik to oversee preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Key representatives, including seers from 13 akhadas, will partake in the meeting. Fadnavis will also attend an event at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:31 IST
Fadnavis Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, landed in Nashik on Sunday to spearhead planning efforts for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela set for 2027.

A crucial meeting involving seers from 13 akhadas and representatives from various agencies will lay the groundwork for the event's successful execution.

Fadnavis is also scheduled to participate in a program at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy at Nashik Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025