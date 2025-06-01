Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Students in Himachal Pradesh
Two boys, Gurjeet and Dev, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. While on their way to a local event, the vehicle crashed into a tree. Despite local efforts to rescue them, the boys died instantly. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In a heartbreaking accident, two young boys, Gurjeet and Dev, both students in Class IX, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday.
The boys, residents of Kyarda village, were on their way to attend a Bhandara for 'Kheda Maharaj' when the accident occurred. Harpal, the driver, lost control of the motorcycle, causing the tragic collision.
Local villagers rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to save the boys, but they succumbed to their injuries before help could arrive. Police have registered a case and are conducting thorough investigations into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
