Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Students in Himachal Pradesh

In a heartbreaking accident, two young boys, Gurjeet and Dev, both students in Class IX, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday.

The boys, residents of Kyarda village, were on their way to attend a Bhandara for 'Kheda Maharaj' when the accident occurred. Harpal, the driver, lost control of the motorcycle, causing the tragic collision.

Local villagers rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to save the boys, but they succumbed to their injuries before help could arrive. Police have registered a case and are conducting thorough investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)