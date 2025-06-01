Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Participants
Saudi Arabia has barred over 269,000 unauthorized individuals from entering Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage amidst crackdowns on illegal entries. Authorities attribute overcrowding and fatalities during past events to such unauthorized participants. New measures include hefty fines, deportation, and use of drones for surveillance.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has intensified its efforts to prevent unauthorized individuals from participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, with over 269,000 people reportedly stopped from entering Mecca without permits, officials announced on Sunday.
The crackdown is part of broader measures to address overcrowding and safety concerns, as officials claim that unauthorized participants contributed significantly to last year's fatalities during the pilgrimage.
With fines reaching up to $5,000 and additional penalties such as deportation, the government has also penalized more than 23,000 residents for breaking Hajj regulations and revoked licenses of 400 Hajj companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From healthcare to logistics: Intelligent automation redefines digital trust and data control
Traffic Discipline Crisis: India's Unpaid Fines and Rampant Violations
Eastern Railway's Cleanliness Drive: Fines, Roses, and Awareness
Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Assault Underlines Safety Concerns
AI revolution hits the barn: New system redefines smart livestock monitoring