Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Participants

Saudi Arabia has barred over 269,000 unauthorized individuals from entering Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage amidst crackdowns on illegal entries. Authorities attribute overcrowding and fatalities during past events to such unauthorized participants. New measures include hefty fines, deportation, and use of drones for surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mecca | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:51 IST
Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Participants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has intensified its efforts to prevent unauthorized individuals from participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, with over 269,000 people reportedly stopped from entering Mecca without permits, officials announced on Sunday.

The crackdown is part of broader measures to address overcrowding and safety concerns, as officials claim that unauthorized participants contributed significantly to last year's fatalities during the pilgrimage.

With fines reaching up to $5,000 and additional penalties such as deportation, the government has also penalized more than 23,000 residents for breaking Hajj regulations and revoked licenses of 400 Hajj companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025