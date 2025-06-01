Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Participants

Saudi Arabia has intensified its efforts to prevent unauthorized individuals from participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, with over 269,000 people reportedly stopped from entering Mecca without permits, officials announced on Sunday.

The crackdown is part of broader measures to address overcrowding and safety concerns, as officials claim that unauthorized participants contributed significantly to last year's fatalities during the pilgrimage.

With fines reaching up to $5,000 and additional penalties such as deportation, the government has also penalized more than 23,000 residents for breaking Hajj regulations and revoked licenses of 400 Hajj companies.

