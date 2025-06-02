Gauahar Khan Debunks C-Section Myths on Debut Podcast

Actor Gauahar Khan, renowned for her roles in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Ishaqzaade,' is tackling misconceptions surrounding cesarean sections (C-sections) with her new podcast 'MaaaNoranjan.' Released recently on YouTube, the podcast aims to debunk the widespread belief that C-sections are an easier alternative to natural childbirth.

In the inaugural episode, Khan spoke candidly about enduring myths around the surgical childbirth procedure. She passionately criticized comments by male Bollywood personalities, emphasizing that their statements are often misinformed since they haven't experienced the physical reality of C-sections.

Khan, who shared her personal trauma of miscarriage, also discussed Suniel Shetty's controversial remarks about his daughter Athiya's choice of natural delivery. Her heartfelt narrative highlights the complexity and emotional pain surrounding pregnancies, urging for a more compassionate discourse.

