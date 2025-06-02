Akshay Kumar's Heroic Crowd Control at 'Housefull 5' Event

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar played the role of a mediator during the promotional event for his upcoming movie, 'Housefull 5', in Pune. Joined by co-stars like Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez, the visit to a local mall turned hectic as fans thronged to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors.

Videos from the event show a chaotic scene with fans expressing distress. One woman was seen crying, while another individual struggled with breathlessness amidst the crush of the crowd. Stepping in, Kumar used a microphone to restore order by appealing for calmness among the frenzied attendees.

Kumar was recorded urging patience and requesting attendees not to push, citing the presence of women and children. The film 'Housefull 5', produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is set to release this Friday.