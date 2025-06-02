Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's Heroic Crowd Control at 'Housefull 5' Event

During a promotional event for 'Housefull 5' in Pune, actor Akshay Kumar took charge to soothe an overzealous crowd. Fans gathered at a mall to see the film's stars, which included Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kumar had to request calm as the situation escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:36 IST
Akshay Kumar's Heroic Crowd Control at 'Housefull 5' Event
Akshay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar played the role of a mediator during the promotional event for his upcoming movie, 'Housefull 5', in Pune. Joined by co-stars like Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez, the visit to a local mall turned hectic as fans thronged to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors.

Videos from the event show a chaotic scene with fans expressing distress. One woman was seen crying, while another individual struggled with breathlessness amidst the crush of the crowd. Stepping in, Kumar used a microphone to restore order by appealing for calmness among the frenzied attendees.

Kumar was recorded urging patience and requesting attendees not to push, citing the presence of women and children. The film 'Housefull 5', produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is set to release this Friday.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025