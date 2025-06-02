Tripura's Ludhua Tea Estate to Blossom into Eco-Tourism Gem

The Tripura government is launching an ambitious project to convert the Ludhua tea estate in Sabroom into a bustling eco-tourism park, as announced by an official on Monday.

The estate, which spans 22 acres and produces a significant amount of black and green tea, is the centerpiece of the state's latest tourism initiative. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, alongside director Prashant Badal Negi and former MLA Sankar Roy, conducted a site visit and discussed the plan with local officials.

According to Director Negi, the first phase of the project is slated to cost Rs 32 crore and will feature amenities like a boating area, cafeteria, and ropeway. These enhancements aim to elevate Tripura's tourism sector within the next few years, positioning Ludhua tea estate as a prime tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)