10-Year-Old Singer Aditya G Nair Sets World Record with Melodious Sanskrit Rendition of Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha

Mumbai, India – 2nd June 2025 – In a groundbreaking achievement for devotional music and youthful artistry, Master Aditya G Nair, a 10-year-old singer, has made history with his powerful and melodious Sanskrit rendition of the Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha. This landmark accomplishment establishes him as the youngest singer globally to both perform and curate this revered Vedic chant in its original Sanskrit form.

Rendered entirely in Sanskrit, a language esteemed for its spiritual resonance and phonetic precision. Aditya's interpretation demonstrates not only musical brilliance but also a remarkable command of language, deep devotion, and cultural maturity well beyond his years. His rendition stands as both a tribute to India's ancient spiritual traditions and a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of young minds.

> ''I remember my late grandfather Dr K S R Nair chanting the Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha and encouraging me to join him. That's how I became familiar with Sanskrit. With my father's help, I practiced every line and finally recorded it in the studio. It was difficult, but deeply rewarding.'' — Master Aditya G Nair, speaking to media The Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha is a sacred Sanskrit hymn traditionally believed to invoke wisdom, prosperity, inner purification, and the removal of obstacles. Aditya's heartfelt rendition breathes youthful energy into this spiritual invocation, bringing its timeless message to a modern generation. His performance bridges centuries, offering reverence for tradition while making it relevant to contemporary audiences, especially young listeners discovering Sanskrit for the first time.

This chant is a cornerstone of the Ganapati tradition, which reveres Lord Ganesha as the Supreme Deity. Attributed to Atharva Rishi, the hymn is part of the Atharvaveda, praising Ganesha as the embodiment of the divine trinity Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. While widely accepted in Hindu liturgical practice, some scholars suggest that the text may have been composed in the 16th or 17th century, reflecting a rich and evolving devotional heritage.

Aditya G Nair is no stranger to devotional music. He has previously performed in Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam, and has collaborated with celebrated musical and theatrical personalities including Vaishali Samant, Uttara Kelkar, Vandana Gupte, Padma Shri Rahul Deshpande, and Padma Shri Kaithapuram Damodaran Namboothiri, among many other distinguished artists. His earlier devotional single, "Kanni Ayyappan", dedicated to Lord Ayyappan, received both critical and popular acclaim, further solidifying his growing presence on the global devotional music stage.

> ''This was a challenging composition. I am very happy and grateful to God that Aditya brought it to life exactly as envisioned. His devotion and sincerity made it truly special.'' — Kishor Mohite, Music Director What sets this project apart is not just Aditya's vocal performance, but his active involvement in the creative curation. He collaborated closely with musicians, sound engineers, and mentors to ensure that the final rendition reflected his personal devotional vision. His hands-on approach showcases a rare maturity and artistic integrity in someone of his age.

The song is produced by Guru Nair Productions and composed by veteran music director Kishor Mohite. The world premiere is scheduled for 9th June 2025 at 9:00 AM IST on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Nair Productions.

With this historic release, Master Aditya G Nair not only earns a world record but also becomes a beacon of inspiration for a new generation. His work calls upon today's youth to reconnect with India's spiritual and linguistic heritage celebrating the timeless power of Sanskrit through the universal medium of music.

Watch the Premiere: Aditya Nair Productions – Official YouTube Channel Date: 9th June 2025 Time: 09:00 AM IST

