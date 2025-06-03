AVR Swarna Mahal Group Marks 97 Years of Family Legacy at in Chennai

In a landmark celebration of tradition and transformation, the AVR Swarna Mahal Group, one of South India's most enduring jewellery houses, hosted a prestigious launch event recently (31 May) at Hotel The Leela Palace, Chennai. The event featured the full leadership of the family- owned brand—four directors across generations—and welcomed its distinguished brand ambassador, Actor Arvind Swamy, in an atmosphere of pride and forward-looking purpose. Celebrating 97 glorious years of family legacy, the event paid homage to the unwavering values of purity, innovation, and emotional connection that define the AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers name. Voices of Legacy and Leadership: What the Directors Said • A.B.S. Sanjjay, Managing Director "We have continuously invested in design, talent, and technology—not just to grow, but to grow responsibly. Our customers are family, and we strive to exceed their expectations every day." • S. Saumyha, Joint Managing Director "At AVR Swarna Mahal, every piece of jewellery is a bridge—connecting generations, cultures, and sentiments. My vision is to honour our heritage while empowering women and communities through our journey." • A.V.R. Siddhanth, Director "We are not just retailing jewellery—we are retailing dreams, experiences, and emotions. With brands like Vendi, Evaglow, and D•REN, we are reshaping how the next generation experiences luxury." • V.R. Shree Smaran, Director "The future is about fusion—of legacy and modernity, of art and technology. As the youngest generation in this legacy, I carry the weight of tradition with the fire of innovation.'' • Brand Ambassador Arvind Swamy on AVR "AVR Swarna Mahal is not just a name—it's a family. The care, the culture, the craftsmanship—it's all real. And I'm proud to walk alongside this legacy." From the launch of its high jewellery house D•REN to the digital success of Evaglow Diamonds and the rising popularity of Vendi, the group is poised to become not just a national name, but a global Indian brand rooted in values. With 26+ stores, a fast-growing online presence, acclaimed CSR initiatives and nearly a century of trust, AVR Swarna Mahal Group is scripting the next chapter of brilliance—one creation at a time. For more details, please visit: www.avrswarnamahal.com

