Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Controversial Remark Sparks Tension in Karnataka

Karnataka's Deputy CM urges Kannada organisations to avoid protests regarding Kamal Haasan's controversial language remark. The Karnataka High Court criticized Haasan for his comment on Kannada and Tamil languages, suggesting an apology could resolve the situation. The situation has invoked political reactions and concerns over state tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:07 IST
Kamal Haasan's Controversial Remark Sparks Tension in Karnataka
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence in actor Kamal Haasan abiding by the court's decision, following controversy over his language remarks. Appeals have been made to Kannada organisations to refrain from protests that may disrupt law and order.

Haasan's film 'Thug life' faces a delayed release in Karnataka after producers informed the High Court it won't debut as planned. The controversy began following Haasan's comment, suggesting Kannada language origins in Tamil, which the court criticized, implying an apology could ease tensions.

In light of political critiques, Shivakumar urged restraint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the close ties and daily interactions shared. He stressed Congress's role in uniting rather than dividing, as opposed to BJP's policies, and affirmed belief in Haasan's compliance with the legal ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025