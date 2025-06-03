Kamal Haasan's Controversial Remark Sparks Tension in Karnataka

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence in actor Kamal Haasan abiding by the court's decision, following controversy over his language remarks. Appeals have been made to Kannada organisations to refrain from protests that may disrupt law and order.

Haasan's film 'Thug life' faces a delayed release in Karnataka after producers informed the High Court it won't debut as planned. The controversy began following Haasan's comment, suggesting Kannada language origins in Tamil, which the court criticized, implying an apology could ease tensions.

In light of political critiques, Shivakumar urged restraint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the close ties and daily interactions shared. He stressed Congress's role in uniting rather than dividing, as opposed to BJP's policies, and affirmed belief in Haasan's compliance with the legal ruling.

