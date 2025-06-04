Uttarakhand Approves Iconic Vishnu Sculptures for Badrinath Revamp
The Uttarakhand cabinet has endorsed the creation of Lord Vishnu's icons at Badrinath temple as part of a redevelopment master plan. The project, funded through CSR or government sources, aims to boost tourism. Additionally, changes to human rights and vehicle tax were approved.
The Uttarakhand cabinet, convening on Wednesday, has given the green light to construct sculptures associated with Lord Vishnu at the revered Badrinath temple site. This initiative is part of an extensive redevelopment master plan aimed at elevating the temple's stature and enhancing tourism appeal.
Among the ambitious projects, a Sheshnetra Lotus Wall is set to be created at the temple's lakefront, complemented by a Sudarshan Chakra sculpture at the Badrinath arrival plaza, and a tree and river sculpture for Badrinarayan Chowk. All these are artistically conceived by the state's Tourism Department, ensuring alignment with the cultural heritage.
In other cabinet decisions, there was an approval for the restructuring of the Human Rights Commission to include 12 new positions, and an initiative to tax-exempt certain electric vehicles to foster eco-friendly transportation. These reforms underscore the government's commitment to development and environmental sustainability.
