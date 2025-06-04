Left Menu

Uttarakhand Approves Iconic Vishnu Sculptures for Badrinath Revamp

The Uttarakhand cabinet has endorsed the creation of Lord Vishnu's icons at Badrinath temple as part of a redevelopment master plan. The project, funded through CSR or government sources, aims to boost tourism. Additionally, changes to human rights and vehicle tax were approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:52 IST
Uttarakhand Approves Iconic Vishnu Sculptures for Badrinath Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand cabinet, convening on Wednesday, has given the green light to construct sculptures associated with Lord Vishnu at the revered Badrinath temple site. This initiative is part of an extensive redevelopment master plan aimed at elevating the temple's stature and enhancing tourism appeal.

Among the ambitious projects, a Sheshnetra Lotus Wall is set to be created at the temple's lakefront, complemented by a Sudarshan Chakra sculpture at the Badrinath arrival plaza, and a tree and river sculpture for Badrinarayan Chowk. All these are artistically conceived by the state's Tourism Department, ensuring alignment with the cultural heritage.

In other cabinet decisions, there was an approval for the restructuring of the Human Rights Commission to include 12 new positions, and an initiative to tax-exempt certain electric vehicles to foster eco-friendly transportation. These reforms underscore the government's commitment to development and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025