Errol Musk's Spiritual Journey: A Memorable Visit to Ayodhya

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, embarked on a spiritual journey with a visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Describing the experience as 'wonderful,' Musk remarked that it was among the 'best things' he had ever done.

Initially planning a visit to the Taj Mahal, the sweltering heat led to a change in plans. Musk, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra, paid respects at the Hanumangarhi temple, highlighting his admiration for Indian temples and culture.

The visit was marked by heightened security with advanced anti-drone systems and CCTV surveillance. Musk, serving as Global Advisor to Servotech, is in India to further green technology and electric vehicle infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)