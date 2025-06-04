Yoga Sangam: Uniting India Under the Banner of Mindful Living
Yoga Sangam has garnered over 30,000 organization registrations for this year's International Day of Yoga, reflecting a robust national embrace of yoga. Institutions nationwide, including IITs and IIMs, are uniting to host large-scale yoga events, promoting it as a means for mental and community resilience.
In a remarkable show of unity, Yoga Sangam has attracted over 30,000 registrations from organizations nationwide for this year's International Day of Yoga (IDY).
The initiative, celebrated on June 21, reflects an extensive national acceptance of yoga as a lifestyle movement, transcending simple practice to foster community resilience and national well-being.
Notably, premier institutions like the IITs and IIMs are actively participating, organizing large-scale demonstrations and showcasing yoga as an essential tool for mental clarity and leadership development. The theme for 2025, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' continues to inspire this unified movement.
