Student Arrested for Extortion Threats Against Rapper Emiway Bantai

A student from Assam has been apprehended by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from well-known rapper Emiway Bantai, also known as Mohammad Bilal Shaikh. The accused, Arulv Rameshkumar Alohi, reportedly issued death threats to the rapper, police revealed on Wednesday.

The NRI Coastal police disclosed that Alohi, an 18-year-old commerce student, was traced and arrested following investigations into his digital activities. Alohi, who has a history of sending threatening messages to artists, reportedly confessed his intention to gain fame and quick money through these tactics.

Emiway Bantai received multiple threatening messages via WhatsApp, where the sender boasted links with infamous gangsters and demanded money under the threat of violence. After a song tribute to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala was released, the rapper's office received screenshots of these messages, which led to Alohi's arrest and an FIR filing.

