Student Arrested for Extortion Threats Against Rapper Emiway Bantai
A commerce student from Assam was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from rapper Emiway Bantai and issuing death threats. The student, Arulv Rameshkumar Alohi, aimed to gain notoriety and money by threatening celebrities through WhatsApp messages.
- Country:
- India
A student from Assam has been apprehended by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from well-known rapper Emiway Bantai, also known as Mohammad Bilal Shaikh. The accused, Arulv Rameshkumar Alohi, reportedly issued death threats to the rapper, police revealed on Wednesday.
The NRI Coastal police disclosed that Alohi, an 18-year-old commerce student, was traced and arrested following investigations into his digital activities. Alohi, who has a history of sending threatening messages to artists, reportedly confessed his intention to gain fame and quick money through these tactics.
Emiway Bantai received multiple threatening messages via WhatsApp, where the sender boasted links with infamous gangsters and demanded money under the threat of violence. After a song tribute to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala was released, the rapper's office received screenshots of these messages, which led to Alohi's arrest and an FIR filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- arrest
- rapper
- Emiway Bantai
- extortion
- Assam
- threats
- Navi Mumbai
- police
- influence
ALSO READ
Assam Celebrates International Tea Day with Support for Tea Community
Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing
Political Turmoil: Assam CM Sarma Clashes with Congress' Gogoi Over Pakistan Visit
Assam Police Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy Under CM Sarma's Vision
Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages: A Leap Towards Empowerment