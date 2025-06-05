Restoring Heritage: The Yurok Tribe's Historic Land Reclamation in California

Barry McCovey Jr, a member of the Yurok Tribe, recalls sneaking through security to fish in California's Blue Creek. Today, that land is back in Yurok hands, thanks to a $56 million conservation deal. The 189 sq km reclaimed area is the largest land-back initiative in California history.

Historically marginalized during the Gold Rush, the tribe not only regains control of key ecological areas important for salmon and wildlife but also restores a cultural connection. This initiative aligns with the global Land Back movement, returning Indigenous lands for stewardship.

The Yurok Tribe will reintroduce traditional practices like prairie restoration and fire management. The land's restoration aims to boost biodiversity and provide economic opportunities for the Yurok community, exemplifying successful Indigenous-led environmental stewardship.

