Restoring Heritage: The Yurok Tribe's Historic Land Reclamation in California
After a 23-year effort, 189 sq km of land has been returned to the Yurok Tribe, marking a major victory in California’s land-back movement. This historic partnership with the Western Rivers Conservancy will allow the Yurok to manage and restore their ancestral lands and waterways vital for salmon and wildlife habitat.
Barry McCovey Jr, a member of the Yurok Tribe, recalls sneaking through security to fish in California's Blue Creek. Today, that land is back in Yurok hands, thanks to a $56 million conservation deal. The 189 sq km reclaimed area is the largest land-back initiative in California history.
Historically marginalized during the Gold Rush, the tribe not only regains control of key ecological areas important for salmon and wildlife but also restores a cultural connection. This initiative aligns with the global Land Back movement, returning Indigenous lands for stewardship.
The Yurok Tribe will reintroduce traditional practices like prairie restoration and fire management. The land's restoration aims to boost biodiversity and provide economic opportunities for the Yurok community, exemplifying successful Indigenous-led environmental stewardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Conservation Efforts: Pobitora and Kaziranga's Collaborative Journey
MPs Rally for Water Conservation and Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Concerns
Collective Action in Water Conservation: A Nationwide Commitment
Reviving Baghdara: Udaipur's Crocodile Conservation Effort
Uttar Pradesh Leads Turtle Conservation Efforts Across Three Centers