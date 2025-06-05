Kerala Governor's Portrait Controversy Sparks Political Debate
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar insisted on displaying Bharat Mata's portrait at the Raj Bhavan during a World Environment Day celebration, leading to Agriculture Minister P Prasad's boycott. The minister deemed the image's association with RSS unconstitutional. The event was later held at the Secretariat.
Kerala has found itself at the heart of a political row following Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's decision to display a Bharat Mata portrait at a World Environment Day event. This decision led to Agriculture Minister P Prasad's boycott, deeming the portrait's RSS ties as a violation of constitutional norms.
The Raj Bhavan hosted the initial event where officials reportedly added the portrait to the agenda at the last moment. Governor Arlekar justified the portrait's inclusion, emphasizing its importance to India's tradition of environmental conservation.
Despite the Governor's defense, the Agriculture Department eventually relocated its function to the Secretariat in protest, underscoring a growing rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan over symbols and what they represent in the public sphere.
