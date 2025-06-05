Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Addresses Pakistan's Alleged Involvement in Pahalgam Attack

During a US visit, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faced questions from his journalist son regarding India's evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Tharoor affirmed that India had convincing evidence before conducting Operation Sindoor and criticized Pakistan's repeated terror attack denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:34 IST
Shashi Tharoor Addresses Pakistan's Alleged Involvement in Pahalgam Attack
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a multi-party delegation to the United States, was queried about the need for evidence of Pakistan's culpability in the Pahalgam attack. The question came from an unexpected source—his son, journalist Ishaan Tharoor.

Addressing this, Tharoor clarified that no government interlocutors requested evidence, but insisted India's Operation Sindoor was backed by solid proof. He emphasized the nation's commitment to action only with credible evidence.

Tharoor criticized Pakistan's denials of terror attacks, outlining a history of involvement, and cited past incidents including the Mumbai attacks and Osama bin Laden's discovery in Pakistan, as indicative of the country's duplicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025