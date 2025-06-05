Shashi Tharoor Addresses Pakistan's Alleged Involvement in Pahalgam Attack
During a US visit, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faced questions from his journalist son regarding India's evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Tharoor affirmed that India had convincing evidence before conducting Operation Sindoor and criticized Pakistan's repeated terror attack denials.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a multi-party delegation to the United States, was queried about the need for evidence of Pakistan's culpability in the Pahalgam attack. The question came from an unexpected source—his son, journalist Ishaan Tharoor.
Addressing this, Tharoor clarified that no government interlocutors requested evidence, but insisted India's Operation Sindoor was backed by solid proof. He emphasized the nation's commitment to action only with credible evidence.
Tharoor criticized Pakistan's denials of terror attacks, outlining a history of involvement, and cited past incidents including the Mumbai attacks and Osama bin Laden's discovery in Pakistan, as indicative of the country's duplicity.
