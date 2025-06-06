Kailash Vijayvargiya Criticizes Western Fashion Norms
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed disapproval of women wearing skimpy clothes, labeling it a foreign influence contrary to Indian tradition. He emphasized Indian women are regarded as goddesses and should wear respectable attire. His comments, accompanied by a viral video, sparked discussions on social media.
In a recent statement, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized the trend of women adopting what he deems as 'skimpy' clothing, attributing it to foreign influence. Citing Indian tradition, Vijayvargiya asserted that this mode of dressing was incongruent with local cultural values.
Speaking at an event in Indore, Vijayvargiya praised the brevity of a speech by a BJP leader while denouncing a foreign proverb comparing short speeches to women's clothing. He maintained that, contrary to foreign perspectives, Indian women are viewed as embodiments of goddesses and should dress accordingly.
Highlighting his firm stance, Vijayvargiya shared an anecdote about discouraging selfies with women clad in what he considers inappropriate attire. His remarks elicited mixed reactions, gaining traction on social media and stirring conversations on cultural attire and norms.
