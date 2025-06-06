Blogger Fined for TikTok Post Sparking Racial Disharmony in Singapore

An Indian-origin blogger based in Singapore, Manmeet Singh, has been fined SGD 6,000 after pleading guilty to charges of promoting racial disharmony via a TikTok post. His erroneous commentary alleged offensive remarks made by Digital Development Minister Josephine Teo against Malays.

Singh's post was triggered by misleading content received from an unknown individual, which he shared without verifying its authenticity. The video claimed Teo, a Chinese-descent minister, made derogatory comments about the Malay community during an interview on Singapore's racial progress.

Once aware of the misinformation, Singh promptly removed the offending video, issued an apology, and has since taken steps to vet his sources more diligently. His defense attorneys highlighted that Singh's content aims to promote awareness, not seek profit or fame. However, for promoting racial disharmony, he could have faced up to three years in jail or a fine.