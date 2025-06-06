Blogger Fined for TikTok Post Sparking Racial Disharmony in Singapore
Indian-origin blogger Manmeet Singh was fined SGD 6,000 in Singapore for posting a TikTok video that allegedly promoted racial disharmony. The post falsely claimed Digital Development Minister Josephine Teo made offensive remarks against Malays. Singh later removed the video, apologized, and avoided associating with politicians.
- Country:
- Singapore
An Indian-origin blogger based in Singapore, Manmeet Singh, has been fined SGD 6,000 after pleading guilty to charges of promoting racial disharmony via a TikTok post. His erroneous commentary alleged offensive remarks made by Digital Development Minister Josephine Teo against Malays.
Singh's post was triggered by misleading content received from an unknown individual, which he shared without verifying its authenticity. The video claimed Teo, a Chinese-descent minister, made derogatory comments about the Malay community during an interview on Singapore's racial progress.
Once aware of the misinformation, Singh promptly removed the offending video, issued an apology, and has since taken steps to vet his sources more diligently. His defense attorneys highlighted that Singh's content aims to promote awareness, not seek profit or fame. However, for promoting racial disharmony, he could have faced up to three years in jail or a fine.
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar Fined Amid Mumbai Indians' Playoff Triumph
DC's Mukesh Kumar fined 10% of match fees for Code of Conduct breach
The Global Pulse: Stories That Define a Week
Northeast India Redefined as a Strategic Digital Powerhouse: Dr. Chandra Shekhar
Supreme Court Denounces 'Publicity Interest Litigation', Fines Petitioner