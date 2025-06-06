Left Menu

Blogger Fined for TikTok Post Sparking Racial Disharmony in Singapore

Indian-origin blogger Manmeet Singh was fined SGD 6,000 in Singapore for posting a TikTok video that allegedly promoted racial disharmony. The post falsely claimed Digital Development Minister Josephine Teo made offensive remarks against Malays. Singh later removed the video, apologized, and avoided associating with politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:35 IST
Blogger Fined for TikTok Post Sparking Racial Disharmony in Singapore
Manmeet Singh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian-origin blogger based in Singapore, Manmeet Singh, has been fined SGD 6,000 after pleading guilty to charges of promoting racial disharmony via a TikTok post. His erroneous commentary alleged offensive remarks made by Digital Development Minister Josephine Teo against Malays.

Singh's post was triggered by misleading content received from an unknown individual, which he shared without verifying its authenticity. The video claimed Teo, a Chinese-descent minister, made derogatory comments about the Malay community during an interview on Singapore's racial progress.

Once aware of the misinformation, Singh promptly removed the offending video, issued an apology, and has since taken steps to vet his sources more diligently. His defense attorneys highlighted that Singh's content aims to promote awareness, not seek profit or fame. However, for promoting racial disharmony, he could have faced up to three years in jail or a fine.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025