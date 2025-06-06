'In Transit': A Journey of Identity and Belonging

Prime Video unveiled its latest docuseries, 'In Transit,' a four-part series exploring the lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India, navigating identity, love, and belonging.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series will premiere on June 13, featuring nine diverse stories across India.

Zoya Akhtar believes 'In Transit' will amplify unheard voices, while Nikhil Madhok said the series offers an intimate look at lives beyond societal confines.