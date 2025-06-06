Left Menu

'In Transit': A Journey of Identity and Belonging

'In Transit' is a new docuseries on Prime Video that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India. Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series follows nine individuals navigating identity, love, and belonging, challenging societal norms and gender constructs.

'In Transit': A Journey of Identity and Belonging
Prime Video unveiled its latest docuseries, 'In Transit,' a four-part series exploring the lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India, navigating identity, love, and belonging.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series will premiere on June 13, featuring nine diverse stories across India.

Zoya Akhtar believes 'In Transit' will amplify unheard voices, while Nikhil Madhok said the series offers an intimate look at lives beyond societal confines.

