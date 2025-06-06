Preserving Heritage: RSS's Path Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's commitment to preserving India's cultural, social, and religious heritage. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, RSS aims to maintain national unity and integrity. Scindia highlighted India's progress under PM Modi, urging public participation in national development.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) significant role in preserving India's diverse religious, cultural, and social heritage during a book launch event on Friday.
The event, organized at the RSS office, marked the release of 'Hindavi Swaraj Ke Sansthapak, Chhatrapati Shivaji', celebrating the influence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the organization's foundational values.
Scindia credited RSS founders like Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar for inspiring the group to uphold national unity. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fostering self-reliance, highlighting Modi's assertive policy and urging citizens to contribute to the nation's development.
