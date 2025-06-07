Maharashtra Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Adha Festivities
Prominent leaders from Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, conveyed their Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the public. Celebrated with enthusiasm, the festival included prayers at masjids and sacrificial rituals. Leaders emphasized the festival's messages of love, dedication, and community bonds.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar, conveyed their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Their messages highlighted the festival's underlying themes of love, dedication, and unity among communities.
In Mumbai, the Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with fervor. Special prayers took place in masjids, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock unfolded at designated abattoirs, supervised by civic authorities to ensure safety and compliance.
Expressing solidarity on social media, Fadnavis greeted citizens with, 'EidAlAdha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak.' Pawar's message further echoed the festival's spirit, urging individuals to cherish values of love, equality, and kindness. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed hopes for peace and happiness for the Muslim community during the festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eid-ul-Adha
- Fadnavis
- Pawar
- Bakrid
- religious fervor
- Muslim community
- mumbai
- festival
- greetings
- unity
ALSO READ
Monsoon Havoc: Traffic Woes as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai and Beyond
Mumbai Police Tighten Security at Salman Khan's Residence Amid Trespassing Threats
AI Takes Charge: Mumbai Speeds Up Drain Cleaning Before Monsoon
Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions
Shiv Sena Urges Halt on Mumbai-Turkey Flights Over Political Concerns