Maharashtra Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Adha Festivities

Maharashtra's political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar, conveyed their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Their messages highlighted the festival's underlying themes of love, dedication, and unity among communities.

In Mumbai, the Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with fervor. Special prayers took place in masjids, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock unfolded at designated abattoirs, supervised by civic authorities to ensure safety and compliance.

Expressing solidarity on social media, Fadnavis greeted citizens with, 'EidAlAdha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak.' Pawar's message further echoed the festival's spirit, urging individuals to cherish values of love, equality, and kindness. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed hopes for peace and happiness for the Muslim community during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)