Left Menu

Maharashtra Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Adha Festivities

Prominent leaders from Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, conveyed their Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the public. Celebrated with enthusiasm, the festival included prayers at masjids and sacrificial rituals. Leaders emphasized the festival's messages of love, dedication, and community bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:03 IST
Maharashtra Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Adha Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar, conveyed their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Their messages highlighted the festival's underlying themes of love, dedication, and unity among communities.

In Mumbai, the Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with fervor. Special prayers took place in masjids, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock unfolded at designated abattoirs, supervised by civic authorities to ensure safety and compliance.

Expressing solidarity on social media, Fadnavis greeted citizens with, 'EidAlAdha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak.' Pawar's message further echoed the festival's spirit, urging individuals to cherish values of love, equality, and kindness. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed hopes for peace and happiness for the Muslim community during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025