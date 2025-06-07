Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations: A Festival of Faith and Devotion
Eid-ul-Adha, a significant Islamic festival, was celebrated nationwide with large gatherings at mosques for prayers and animal sacrifices marking the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim. Leaders extended greetings, emphasizing harmony and peace. Celebrations were peaceful, with enhanced security and traditional practices observed despite limitations in some regions.
- Country:
- India
Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the nation with fervor on Saturday as Muslims gathered in large numbers at mosques for prayers before performing the traditional sacrificial rites. This festival commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, emphasizing the values of sacrifice and devotion.
Top political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings to citizens, highlighting the festival's role in promoting peace and harmony. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar noted the timeless virtues of selflessness and service embodied by this occasion.
Celebrations took place nationwide with large gatherings in Srinagar and Jammu. In Delhi, the police ensured a peaceful observance of the festival through heightened security measures. Despite some restrictions, such as the barring of prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar, all events concluded peacefully.
