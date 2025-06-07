Cultural Erasure and Political Tensions in Jharkhand
Former Jharkhand CM, Raghubar Das, claims that tribal culture is facing erasure, potentially leading to its extinction in five years. He criticized the current government for not implementing the PESA Act, essential for tribal protection. Das accused JMM of thwarting tribal development for political gain, drawing criticism from party leaders.
In a bold indictment of the current Jharkhand administration, former Chief Minister Raghubar Das has alleged a systematic erasure of tribal culture across the state. Speaking at a press conference, Das warned that if current trends persist, tribal communities could face extinction within five years.
Das criticized the state government for neglecting to implement the PESA Act, which, according to him, would ensure the protection and advancement of tribal society while preserving their cultural and religious systems. He pointed out that the lack of action could cost the state substantial central funds meant for developing scheduled areas.
Defending the current administration, JMM leaders retaliated, suggesting Das's statements were divisive and aimed at damaging Jharkhand's social cohesion for personal political leverage, thereby reframing the discussion into a broader political debate.
