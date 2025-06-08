Inside the Courtroom: Drama Unfolds in Celebrity Trials

The courtroom drama intensifies as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend testifies in his sex trafficking trial. With emotional accounts, she revealed that Combs ignored her requests to ensure male entertainers used condoms during sexual encounters, diminishing her sense of security.

Operating under the pseudonym 'Jane,' the ex-girlfriend recounted how Combs employed tactics like guilt-tripping to dissuade her from insisting on condom use during what were described as 'Freak Offs,' echoing similar testimonies from other witnesses.

In a related development, the Harvey Weinstein trial hit a snag as a juror expressed concerns over fairness and communication among jury members, leading to contested discussions yet resulting in no dismissal by Justice Curtis Farber. These proceedings highlight the complex interplay of power, consent, and accountability in today's legal landscape.