Bodhi Yatra: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Heritage to the World

The Uttar Pradesh government organized a six-day 'Bodhi Yatra' involving 50 delegates from five ASEAN countries to highlight the state's Buddhist heritage. The event aimed to promote major Buddhist sites and strengthen tourism and cultural ties between India and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:42 IST
In a significant move to spotlight Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage globally, the Yogi Adityanath-led government organized a special 'Bodhi Yatra'. This six-day event drew 50 delegates from five ASEAN nations, aiming to integrate these historical sites into the broader world tourism map.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, spearheaded this initiative under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework, as outlined in an official statement released on Sunday. The journey, spanning from June 2 to June 7, focused on key destinations within the state's Buddhist circuit.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the state's commitment to promoting its Buddhist legacy. Delegates explored significant sites and engaged in B2B meetings, expected to boost tourism and cultural relations. This effort is anticipated to secure global recognition for Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist sites and contribute to economic growth.

