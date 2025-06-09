Kim Novak: Celebrating a Lifetime of Cinematic Brilliance at the Venice Film Festival

Kim Novak, a quintessential Hollywood icon of the 1950s and 60s, is being honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Renowned for her memorable role in Alfred Hitchcock's classic 'Vertigo', Novak also captivated audiences in films like 'Kiss Me, Stupid' and 'Picnic'.

Alberto Barbera, the festival's Artistic Director, praised Novak for her profound impact on Hollywood cinema, recognizing her as an enduring screen legend. He lauded her for her independent and nonconformist spirit, which defined her illustrious career and voluntary retreat from the limelight.

Alongside the prestigious Golden Lion award, the festival will showcase 'Kim Novak's Vertigo', a documentary by Alexandre Philippe. Novak expressed her gratitude, calling the honor a dream realization. Notably, director Werner Herzog will also be recognized with a Golden Lion this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)