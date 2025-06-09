Inauguration of a Cultural Landmark: New State-of-the-Art Auditorium Announced in Northeast Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans to construct a state-of-the-art auditorium in northeast Delhi, designed to support educational and cultural events. This announcement was made during her attendance at the 61st Annual Day of Shyam Lal College where she served as the chief guest.

Gupta emphasized the institution's progress despite past challenges and applauded the achievements of its students and faculty. She used her story as an example of what hard work can achieve, noting that both she and a college alum have ascended to influential positions.

The proposed auditorium will be situated in the Yamuna Par area and will rival major venues such as Bharat Mandapam and Yasho Bhoomi, adding a significant boost to the region's infrastructure. Additionally, Gupta praised the college's community and environmental initiatives, urging students to pledge small yet impactful contributions to national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)